Almost 72 per cent of Chinese SMEs have resumed work amid push to digitise businesses, ministry says







Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in China have been resuming work at a faster rate since March with the help of government measures to promote their adoption of technology, China’s Ministry of Industry and Information (MIIT) said in a news conference on Wednesday.As of Tuesday, 71.7 per cent of SMEs using cloud-based platforms had resumed production, up from 29.6 per cent a month earlier, said Qin Zhihui, deputy director of MIIT’s SME bureau.Industrial internet platforms, which help to…







Source link