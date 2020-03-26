close
ASIAN (E)

Almost 72 per cent of Chinese SMEs have resumed work amid push to digitise businesses, ministry says

ASIAN (E) by admin on add comment 24 views
4eee4fde-6f2a-11ea-b0ed-5e14cf8eb9e1_image_hires_151031.JPG




Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in China have been resuming work at a faster rate since March with the help of government measures to promote their adoption of technology, China’s Ministry of Industry and Information (MIIT) said in a news conference on Wednesday.As of Tuesday, 71.7 per cent of SMEs using cloud-based platforms had resumed production, up from 29.6 per cent a month earlier, said Qin Zhihui, deputy director of MIIT’s SME bureau.Industrial internet platforms, which help to…



Source link

admin

The author admin

you might also like

Leave a Response