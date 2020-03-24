All Oklahoma Tribal Casinos Voluntarily Closed to Curtail COVID-19 Spread

Published March 24, 2020

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association (OIGA) said on Monday that all of its tribal members have closed their casinos temporarily in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus).

“Nothing is of greater importance to the tribes than the health and well-being of the citizens of their Nations and the citizens of Oklahoma,” OIGA Chairman Matthew L. Morgan said in a statement. “We always want to be good neighbors and to lead by positive example. In making the decision to temporarily suspend our gaming operations, we are hopeful that we will have a positive impact on the health of Oklahomans.”

At the end of FY 2018, 31 tribes were operating 131 facilities in Oklahoma, offering Class III gaming related to the state-tribal gaming compacts. Collectively, the Oklahoma tribal casinos generate nearly $4.4 billion annually, according to the most recent Casino City’s Indian Gaming Industry Report.

The OIGA says each tribe is a unique, independent sovereign nation, and all stand united under the common purpose of preserving public health.

Each sovereign Tribal Nation in Oklahoma has drafted its own COVID-19 response plans and protocols. The plans are available at https://oiga.org/news/covid-19/.