AFRICAN-AMERICANS (ET)

Alexis Skyy Has Something To Say About Raising Her Daughter

Alexis Skyy has an important message about raising her daughter. Check out what she had to say in the post that she shared on her Twitter account.
When tf have I ever, in my motherfucking life!!!!!! Spoke to u about me having herpes?? showed you a test of me having herpes?? told you I had herpes or anything with my name affiliated to it?? NEVER EVER IN MY LIFE!!!! STOP PLAYING WITH ME!!! Here you go!!! Like I said pic.twitter.com/yGXCV4atME
— Alexis Skyy (@alexisskyyyyyy) December 28, 2021
She also said: ‘Akburger-helper you’re speaking in circles now!! Face with tears of joyFace with tears of joy Lie after Lie after Lie!! Idk where to start. But I rather have my grandmother as my support system. Than having my kids dealing with abandonment issues in the real system!!’
She continued and said: ‘And while ya keep speaking on what my grandmother does for me and mine!!! Let’s talk facts… Another 4k a month just for helping me with my daughter, I covers all the bills in that house!!!’
She also posted the following message: ‘And I’m with my child 4-5 days out of a 7 day week. The ONLY time I’m not with my child is when I’m traveling collecting a bag to provide a bigger and better life for her… something you wouldn’t know about!!!’
She also said: ‘I make more than 100 racks a month!! I ain’t never need a mf for a damn thing!!!! And I’ll still sleep on my friends couches if I want…. Yet Im sitting on millions!!!! Anything I want, I can buy at the drop of a dime!! Don’t ever get it confused!! I don’t like bragging but I can.’
Recently, Alexis Skyy revealed a message on her social media account for her fans and followers. Check it out here.
Someone said: ‘You test positive and still go out is sheer ignorance and lack of respect for others,’ and a commente posted this: ‘No seriously I agree like nobody is taking this serious rates are rising not even the president understand because why shit still open.’
One other follower said: ‘Y’all saying mind y’all business until it’s you or a love one .. she told no lie!’ and a fan said: ‘Yes but everyone been doing it already they, don’t care.’



