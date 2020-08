AIM Solder is pleased to announce that Flopy Feng, AIM Technical Support Manager, will present a white paper titled “Pin-In-Paste,” at the 2020 SMTA China South Technology Conference at the Shenzhen…

(PRWeb August 18, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/aims_flopy_feng_to_present_at_smta_china_south_technical_conference/prweb17332285.htm





Source link