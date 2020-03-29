AIGCS Seeks Aid to Support Native Students Challenged by COVID-19 crisis

For 50 years, the American Indian Graduate Center has been delivering much-needed financial support to American Indians and Alaska Natives seeking higher education. Because of them, so many Native students have attained undergraduate, graduate and professional degrees.



Now, during this COVID-19 international crisis, the center is asking for additional donations. In a recent press release, AIGCS stated its raising funds for students dealing with varying degrees of turmoil.



Here is AIGCS’s message in full:



Thanks to your generous donations, American Indian Graduate Center’s Emergency Fund has supported six students faced with challenges presented by COVID-19. To date our team has helped students from Alaska to Oklahoma with issues ranging from covering rent and travel costs to providing basic necessities for immunocompromised students. But our work is not done.

Our initial donations have been allocated and there are more students who still need our support. They face emergency evacuations, travel bans and providing for their basic needs without a steady income. We are committed to working with each student to ensure they are in a safe and healthy environment, but we need your help to make this a reality. Every dollar you donate to this fund will be utilized directly for student support and relief.



Donate today to support students impacted by COVID-19.