AG Knudsen statement on SCOTUS vaccine mandate decisions">AG Knudsen statement on SCOTUS vaccine mandate decisions In response to the U.S. Supreme Court's decisions today regarding President Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandates, Montana Attorney General…





… , 2022

In response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decisions today regarding President … issued the following statement:

“The U.S. Supreme Court came to the only logical …







Source link