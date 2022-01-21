AG Derek Schmidt calls on OSHA to withdraw vaccine mandate rule following U.S. Supreme Court ruling

NATIVE AMERICAN (P)AG Derek Schmidt calls on OSHA to withdraw vaccine mandate rule following U.S. Supreme Court rulingNATIVE AMERICAN (P) by comredg on January 21, 2022 add comment 12 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest … on the heels of the U.S. Supreme Court’s 6-3 ruling in … Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Re: Two PLO factions boycott Palestinian National Council's meetings next article Pulseway Marks Year-End Achievements with Record Business Growth and… The author comredg you might also like USA providing more assistance to Ukraine than any year in history – White House Franks: America’s run out of reasons to trust Joe Biden Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have 44% approval rate after first year in office, polls show Did Joe Biden give the ‘green-light’ for Putin to invade Ukraine? US Supreme Court deals another blow to opponents of Texas abortion law Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email