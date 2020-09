Nanoramic Laboratories selected to show their Neocarbonix technology for In-Space Maneuverability at the 2020 AFWERX EngageSpace Showcase on September 29-30.

(PRWeb September 15, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/afwerx_announces_nanoramic_laboratories_among_top_teams_selected_to_exhibit_at_engagespace_september_29_30the_premier_event_for_the_space_industry/prweb17386962.htm





