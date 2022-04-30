After two years of wedding, Sean Penn and Layla George conclude the divorce







While JENNIFER LOPEZ AND BEN AFFLECK are dreaming about their upcoming wedding, Sean Penn and Layla George have finally filed for divorce. Despite 30 years of the age difference, in 2016, a romantic relationship began between celebrities, but the lovers decided to legitimize their feelings only in July 2020.

It is a compassion that the anticipations of the husband and wife did not come true, and the joint exits on New Year’s Eve were the beginning of the end. Already in the fall of 2021, the Australian actress hired her personal judge to speed up the difficult period entrusted to California’s overburdened courts.

And this Friday, the once-spouses found their freedom, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce. Of course, there was a bunch of gossip in the press, and someone even suspected the girl of commercialism. However, these fears are unlikely to be confirmed because the ex-spouses do not require material support from each other. True, Sean has something to blame himself for, and he understands the problem of their sudden separation.

“I destroyed the marriage. We were technically wedded for one year, but for five years, I was a very inconsiderate guy. I permitted myself to believe that my place in so many other things was so significant that it drove me to complete depression and alcoholism. Beautiful, incredibly kind, resourceful, talented young women who marry an older man don’t really like it when they get up after a peaceful slumber, and their new husband lies on the couch, hasn’t slept since four o’clock, watching all the shit that’s going on in the world, and decides that 10:30 in the morning is the time to drink a double portion of vodka and tonic,” the actor recalls that difficult period.

And although Penn does not know how their relationship will develop further, Layla, according to him, remains the brightest woman that he could only dream of. As it turned out, this is not the first time the couple is going through difficult moments, but only now has Sean officially lost the favor of his beloved wife. Perhaps the ex-spouses will draw the right conclusions from the current situation and give each other another chance for happiness.







