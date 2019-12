After a torrid December, how will India’s Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and the BJP fare in 2020?







December was a difficult month for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, his top lieutenant in the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The BJP is facing the biggest challenge of its five-and-a-half-year rule as it scrambles to defuse crises on multiple fronts. How Modi and Shah, the home minister, respond to these problems could determine whether the party maintains its comfortable political edge over rivals, observers say.

The current problems – mass protests over a…







Source link