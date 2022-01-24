Africa and the decision to not boycott the Beijing Winter Olympics





African countries have ignored Washington’s call for a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics, instead expressing support for China’s hosting of the Games and warning that the event should not be a platform for politics.In the last week, Mali, South Africa, Botswana and Zimbabwe have been among the countries on the continent that said the Games would help bring people together.Staunch ally Zimbabwe, which is not sending a team to compete, said the Games were a chance to “unite the…







Source link