Afghan ex-president protests against US order to unfreeze US$3.5bn for 9/11 victims





Afghanistan’s former president on Sunday called a White House order to unfreeze US$3.5 billion in Afghan assets held in the US for families of September 11 victims an atrocity against the Afghan people.At a packed news conference, Hamid Karzai sought the help of Americans, particularly the families of the thousands killed in the September 11 attacks, to press US President Joe Biden to rescind last week’s order. He called it “unjust and unfair,” saying Afghans have also been victims of former al…







