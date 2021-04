AEPONYX, a leading provider of integrated photonics with MEMS for the Telecom industry, appoints Jeff Demain as its Vice President of Business Development and Marketing.

(PRWeb April 05, 2021)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/aeponyx_appoints_jeff_demain_as_vice_president_of_business_development_and_marketing/prweb17805343.htm





Source link