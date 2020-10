Advantage Data Named Best Data and Information Provider at the Alt…





Advantage Data Inc., a leading fixed-income pricing and analytics provider, today announced that it has been named the Best Data and Information Provider at the Alt Credit U.S. Services Awards 2020.

(PRWeb October 26, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/advantage_data_named_best_data_and_information_provider_at_the_alt_credit_u_s_services_awards_2020/prweb17498474.htm





