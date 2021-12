SL316 UltraSeal Spot Light is the newest addition to the UltraSeal series – IP69K certified, crevice-free LED lighting for extreme machine vision applications.

(PRWeb November 29, 2021)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/advanced_illumination_releases_new_ultraseal_washdown_spot_light_for_machine_vision/prweb18334604.htm





