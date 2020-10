NATIVE AMERICAN (P) Admiral who oversaw bin Laden raid says he voted for Biden Retired Adm. William McRaven said in an op-ed that while he’s a "pro-life, pro-Second Amendment" conservative, he's backing Democrat Joe Biden for president. 'The world no longer looks up to… NATIVE AMERICAN (P) by 7 views Google +

Pinterest





… for the Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden, because "we need a … he said he voted for Joe Biden.

McRaven described himself as a … saying "I voted for Joe Biden," the Democratic presidential nominee …







Source link