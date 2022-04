A panel of industry veterans selected Bill Braune of Dinsmore, Inc. and Nanci Hardwick of MELD Manufacturing as winners in the Advanced Finishing and Advanced Concepts categories. AMUG Members…

(PRWeb April 27, 2022)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/additive_manufacturing_users_group_names_technical_competition_winners/prweb18639220.htm





Source link