Additional Indian Gaming Facilities Closing Due to Coronavirus Pandemic Threat

Published March 15, 2020

SANTA FE, N.M. — Tribes operating Indian gaming facilities across the country are making decisions to temporarily close their casinos and resorts due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

With many public venues now closed in the United States, tribal leaders across Indian Country have been meeting to evaluate the proper course of action relating to the safety of their casino/resort staff and the patrons.

On Saturday Gun Lake Casino in Wayland, Mich.; Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, Calif.; San Manuel Casino in Highland, Calif.; Buffalo Thunder Resort Casino and Cities of Gold Casino in Santa Fe, N.M.; and Jake’s Casino in Pojoaque, N.M.

The Buffalo Thunder Resort Casino, Cities of Gold and Jake’s Casino are owned and operated by the Pueblo of Pojoaque. Its governor said on Saturday the tribe is closing the casinos out of an abundance of caution and to promote social distancing as the deadly virus spreads.

“Our highest priority has always been the health and safety of our team members, our guests and our community” said Joseph M. Talachy, Governor, Pueblo of Pojoaque.

The closing of the Pueblo of Pojoaque’s three casinos becomes effective Monday, March 17 beginning at 4 a.m. for two weeks.

Tribes continue to take steps to ensure safety. The Bay Mills Indian Community in Michigan announced it would close one of its two casinos, The Kings Club Casino, according to a post on Facebook. The tribe’s Bay Mills Resort and Casino will remain open.

This is a developing story and Native News Online will provide an update when more information becomes available. In the event there are more casino closures, the Native News Online’s Indian Country Cancellations and Postponements Due to Coronavirus Pandemic article.

Editor’s Note: Native News Online remains committed to providing accurate and up-to-date information about the serious threat of the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) pandemic.