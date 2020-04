Adant and Lynwave join forces to bring to the market affordable Wi-Fi…





The partnership between Adant Technologies Inc. and Lynwave is transforming smart antenna systems from a niche technology to a mass market opportunity for the wireless industry.

(PRWeb April 17, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/adant_and_lynwave_join_forces_to_bring_to_the_market_affordable_wi_fi_6_smart_antenna_systems/prweb17052435.htm





Source link