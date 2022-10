Younger Will Help the Rapidly Growing Company—Which Has Clients Like TikTok, A+E Networks, and Criteo on its Roster—Scale its Educational Offerings to New Formats, Learners, and Markets

(PRWeb October 11, 2022)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/ad_tech_industry_veteran_myles_younger_joins_u_of_digital_as_head_of_innovation_and_insights/prweb18946639.htm





Source link