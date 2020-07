Acer America announced the new Nitro XZ2 Series monitors offering gamers smooth and immersive gameplay with AMD Radeon FreeSync, VESA Certified DisplayHDR 400 and up to a fast 1ms response time with…

(PRWeb July 15, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/acers_new_nitro_xz2_series_gaming_monitors_deliver_stunning_visuals_without_breaking_the_budget/prweb17255781.htm





Source link