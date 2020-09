Acer Announces Availability of New Swift 5 and Swift 3 Notebooks Powered by 11th Gen Intel Core Processors, Swift 5 Verified as An Intel Evo Platform Notebook







Intellasia East Asia News

Award-winning Acer Swift 5 thin-and-light laptop one of the industry’s first to have been tested, tuned and verified[1] to meet the requirements of the Intel® Evo™ platform, ensuring it …





Source link