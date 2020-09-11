Accounting & Finance Show Asia 2020 Goes Virtual





Intellasia East Asia News

SINGAPORE, Sep 11, 2020 – (ACN Newswire) – The Accounting & Finance Show Asia 2020 will run virtually this year at the end of a year of unprecedented disruption. While digital technology has been revolutionising accounting, financial and HR management for many years across Asia, the need for businesses of all sizes to adopt technology and digitise has never been more urgent.

The show, returning for its third year, will look different. It will continue to bring together the latest technology and solutions, the experts, the SMEs, the enterprises, and the accountancy practices. The difference? This year the show will run as a 100% online virtual event to ensure that the accounting and finance community can continue to come together, network, learn from one another and identify solutions to help their business now and for the future.

Attendees will gather virtually, from the comfort of their desks, joining from across the Asia for two days of discovery and learning.

The virtual exhibition hall will feature a wide range of companies, from market leaders through to the latest start-ups showcasing products and services designed to help SMEs, enterprises and accounting firms alike to transform their accounting, financial management, and business processes.

Xero returns once again as the Show’s Title Sponsor and will be joined by a range of its app partners, who will present fully integrated solutions in the Xero Connected App Partners Pavilion. Xero and its app partners will also be joined by international giants such as Intuit QuickBooks, DocuSign, Western Union, and Kaplan as well as innovative Asian companies such as Osome, HReasily and Zave.

The exhibition will provide attendees with a unique opportunity to discover and review a wide range of accounting software platforms, ERP solutions, document management systems, payments solutions, payroll software, practice management tools, analytics and reporting technologies and much more.

In addition to the exhibition hall, you will also have the chance to view a wide range of on-demand Tech Demos in our Tech Showcase so that you can compare and review different solutions designed to help digitalize and streamline your business, without leaving your desk or picking up the phone!

Show visitors will not only have access to the virtual exhibition, they will also have the chance to build their own conference agenda from five channels of educational, practical and expert-led content running throughout the two days:

– Digital Innovation

– Accounting Tech: Adopt

– Accounting Tech: Connect & Grow

– Digital Practice

– Cash & Treasury

You will be in fantastic company. With over 4,000 accountants and finance professionals set to attend the show you will be able to connect with other attendees and even set up one-to-one virtual calls, right in the platform, to make business connections, share experiences and learn about the latest solutions available to help your business.

Details of the 2-day Virtual Show are follows:

Accounting & Finance Show Asia 2020

Free Admission

3-4 November 2020

Virtual Conference

https://bit.ly/2Fj3NHs