In this free webinar, learn about a powerful cloud enabled platform for managing the biometrics workflow at large pharmaceutical companies and CROs. Attendees will get an overview of a cloud-based…

(PRWeb May 24, 2023)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/accelerating_biometrics_results_cloud_based_statistical_computing_solutions_for_every_size_pharma_biotech_or_cro_upcoming_webinar_hosted_by_xtalks/prweb19354674.htm





Source link