Abused, fighting for justice: the ordeals of Asia’s migrant domestic workers in 2019







There are more than 21 million migrant domestic workers filling the care gap in Asia and the Pacific, but despite their essential role and economic contribution, many face abuse and have few rights. Here are some of their stories.MISTREATED, SICK AND FIREDFilipino domestic worker in Hong Kong fired after employer found out she has cervical cancerFilipino domestic worker Baby Jane Allas was fired in February by her Hong Kong employers after having been diagnosed with stage-three cervical cancer…







Source link