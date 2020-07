Abilitie today announced a collaboration with Dell Technologies to offer the Invited MBA, a 12-week online mini-MBA, to Dell’s pipeline of diverse emerging leaders. (PRWeb July 22, 2020) Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/abilitie_partners_with_dell_technologies_to_deliver_the_invited_mba_a_part_time_mini_mba_to_employee_resource_groups/prweb17263913.htm



Source link

The author admin