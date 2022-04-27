





Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s vacation in Barbados ended in a way no one expected. Rocky was reportedly arrested upon arrival in Los Angeles due to the alleged shooting in November. Here is what is known about it. A$AP Rocky arrested in LA after a vacation in Barbados with Rihanna

First, A$AP Rocky and Rihanna had to deal with breakup rumors. And now this: A$AP ( born Rakim Myers, 33) was arrested in Los Angeles on Wednesday, April 20, in connection with a November 2021 shooting, according to NBC News. Rocky arrived in Los Angeles on a private jet after a holiday in Barbados with his pregnant girlfriend. He found the authorities waiting for him; according to TMZ, the rapper was escorted out of the terminal in handcuffs.

Circumstances of a shooting that may have involved A$AP Rocky

The Los Angeles Police Department was investigating Rocky in connection with the November 6 shooting near Vista del Mar and Selma Avenue. According to NBC News, a shooting victim who survived the attack later claimed that Rocky was walking with two other individuals when he “approached him with a gun in the street,” according to NBC News. The victim claimed that Rocky shot him “three or four times” and that one of the bullets grazed the victim’s left arm. The LAPD made the arrest with the help of Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations.

Previously, the couple had already experienced rumors about the possible betrayal of Rihanna’s partner with the designer of her footwear brand Fenty.

Recently, Rocky and Rihanna have been the subject of unsubstantiated breakup rumors, as well as allegations that Rocky allegedly cheated on his pregnant girlfriend. The source of these rumors later apologized for the drama.







