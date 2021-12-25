NATIVE AMERICAN (P)A look at how the Bidens decorated for their first White House ChristmasNATIVE AMERICAN (P) by comredg on December 25, 2021 add comment 6 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest A look at how the Bidens decorated for their first White House Christmas Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Re: China hits back at US on Uyghur law: Save forced labour, genocide labels for yourself next article WetKeys Increases Industrial Keyboard Offerings with a Mid-Size… The author comredg you might also like In October, White House dismissed proposal for 'free rapid tests for the holidays': report Joe Biden's 2021 Climate Report Card Biden's 1st White House Christmas made somber by pandemic White House Rejected Plan for Testing Before Holidays White House defends testing response amid shortage, saying it quadrupled at-home supply since September Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email