close
ASIAN (E)

A coronavirus choice for Indonesian nurses: used hazmat suit or raincoat

ASIAN (E) by admin on add comment 24 views
81ce9694-6f6a-11ea-b0ed-5e14cf8eb9e1_image_hires_173012.jpg




Paediatrician Agnes Tri Harjaningrum is on the front lines in Indonesia in determining who will or will not be treated in suspected cases of coronavirus, in a country with a combined capacity of just 132 referral hospitals to combat the Covid-19 disease – a number seen as being far from adequate.One of her patients in the Jakarta hospital she works in is a 3-month-old boy, who receives oxygen therapy and antibiotics or other medicines twice or more each day, depending on his condition…



Source link

admin

The author admin

you might also like

Leave a Response