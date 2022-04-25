A brilliant outfit for the first evening of the tour was chosen by singer Jessie James Dekker







Singer Jessie James Dekker rocked a stunning outfit for the first night of her concert tour, wearing Daisy Dukes short denim shorts and a jacket with no less shiny high boots to complete the ensemble.

Jesse James Decker has officially kicked off her The Woman I Became Tour, and the singer looked stunning on her first night in Detroit while wearing a sexy denim suit. The 34-year-old country singer wore tight, light-colored denim shorts with a high waist and frayed edges.

Tucked into shorts, Jessie was wearing a tight white plunging tank top that showed off a wide cleavage, and a cropped denim jacket was worn over it. She completed her look with silver heeled cowboy boots with knee-length sequins, a crystal belt, and diamond hoop earrings.

Fans got a peek behind the scenes of the tour when Jesse’s husband, Eric Decker, posted a video from the concert with the caption:

“A Hellish Start to The Woman I’ve Become Tour!”







Source link