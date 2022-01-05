8 men pepper-sprayed by Hong Kong police after alleged disorderly behaviour inside public hospital waiting area







Hong Kong police pepper-sprayed eight men accused of behaving in a disorderly manner at a Ruttonjee Hospital on Wednesday morning.Officers were called to the waiting area of the public hospital’s accident and emergency department on Queen’s Road East in Wan Chai, where the incident took place at 8.19am.“[The eight men] were found to have behaved emotionally and refused to cooperate as police arrived. When they ignored verbal warnings, officers used pepper spray to subdue them,” police said in a…







Source link