7-year-old Cherokee Girl Needs Your Vote for for Sun-Maid's Board of Imagination Competition





Seven-year-old Isabelle Murphy (Cherokee) wants to grow up to be a geologist. But before that she wants to chosen to be on the Sun-Maid’s Board of Imagination where she would get to weigh in on the creation of potential new products for the Sun-Maid brand. In order to get to that goal, she needs your vote to be chosen to sit on the board. The Oklahoman girl has been named a finalist in a competion that began with just over 1,000 children who entered into the contest. She is one of 15 to be on the Board of five.





