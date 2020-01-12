close
ASIAN (H)

6th GoGreen Summit and Awareness on Climate Change

ASIAN (H) by admin on add comment 17 views
6th-gogreen-summit-and-awareness-climate-change.greenlogo.jpg


Dates: 
Mar 20, 2020Mar 21, 2020

Opening hours: 
08 00 am

Venue: 
Swiss Belhotel Rainforest

Location address: 
Jl. Sunset Road No.101, Kuta, Kabupaten Badung, Bali

Country: 
Indonesia

Organizer: 
Bioleagues World Wide

Show URL: 
globalclimatecon.com/index

Number of exhibitors: 
100

Major exhibits: 

Academicians
Scientists
Climatologists
Research scholars
NGOs’
Industrialists
Students
Environmental Engineering Consultants
Government Officials
Environmental Engineering Consultants
Meteorologists
Volcanologists
Hydrologists
Built Environment Engineers
Architects
Environmental Activist

Show banner: 

BioLEAGUES beckons all participants to attend the 6th GoGreen Summit & Awareness on Climate Change, from throughout the globe, for a profound experience, numerous networking opportunities, lucrative publication offers, as well as the chance to interact with eminent personalities, stalwarts of climate science, and pick their brain on some of the most prominent questions regarding global warming, greenhouse gases, depletion of the ozone layer, and more

Show Contact
Title: 

Program Manager

Name: 
Program Manager

Telephone: 

(+62) 361 8465680

E-mail: 

[email protected]

City / State / Province: 
Bali

Country: 
Indonesia



Source link

admin

The author admin

you might also like

Leave a Response