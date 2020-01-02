close
ASIAN (E)

60kg haul of drugs including cocaine, crystal meth, ketamine and ecstasy smuggled into Hong Kong hidden in play mats, sports shoes and canned fruit

ASIAN (E) by admin on add comment 50 views
4d81bd3c-2d41-11ea-8334-1a17c6a14ef4_image_hires_232353.jpg




Children’s play mats, sports shoes, canned fruit and tins of powdered milk are among many items international drug traffickers have used to conceal drugs in the past 2½ months, Hong Kong customs revealed on Thursday.Almost HK$40 million (US$5 million) worth of illegal drugs – a 60kg (132lb) haul including cocaine, crystal meth, ketamine and ecstasy – were confiscated in 15 air parcels at Lok Ma Chau control point between October 23 and December 31 while being conveyed by delivery vans into the…



Source link

admin

The author admin

you might also like

Leave a Response