5th Ward Weebie, New Orleans Bounce Legend, Dead At 42





5th Ward Weebie, who for years entertained music listeners from New Orleans to across the globe with his signature call and response bounce music, has died. He was 42 years old.

Weebie was hospitalized earlier this week for high blood pressure and a ruptured artery. He underwent surgery but ultimately his kidneys and lungs gave out.

Weebie’s longtime friend P Moe shared the unfortunate news on Instagram.

Weebie, born Jerome Cosey, was a New Orleans music staple for decades, performing records such as “Let Me Find Out,” “I Really Want U” with Partners N Crime, “Shake It Like A Dog”, “Rock The Boat” with Master P and more.

In 2018, Drake worked with Weebie for the smash single, “Nice For What.”

“It’s a very big responsibility,” Weebie told Genius about representing bounce culture. “We’ve been fighting to put bounce on the map since the late ‘80s. That’s a very long time. That’s over 30 years that we’ve been fighting to get bounce in front of the world.”

Tributes have poured in for Weebie from the likes of Hot Boy Ronald, Teedra Moses and more as well as comments left on the last video posted to his Instagram page of he and his son doing the “Get The Gat Challenge”.



