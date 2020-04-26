5 Most Read Articles on Native News Online This Past Week

Published April 25, 2020

Read the five most popular articles during this past week by Native News Online readers:

Navajo Nation Pres. Nez Gets Call From NY Gov. Cuomo, Who Offers Support

Remains of 23-year-old Man Found on Fort Hall Indian Reservation Identified by the FBI

Stimulus Checks Due to be Sent This Week

CARES Act Tribal Data Breached: One Observer Calls it Indian Country’s ‘Watergate’

Navajo Nation Reports 180 New COVID-19 Cases; Six More Deaths – Death Toll at 58