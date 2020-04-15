5 More COVID-19 Related Deaths on Navajo Nation; Death Toll at 33 – Cases Rise by 25

Breaking News

Published April 14, 2020

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The death count is mounting on the Navajo Nation with the total COVID-19 deaths rising to by five as reported Tuesday evening by Navajo Nation officials. The death toll stands now at 33.

Also, announced Tuesday, the total number of positive tests for COVID-19 has reached 838 for the Navajo Nation as of Tuesday – an increase of 25 positive cases since Monday, according to the Navajo Department of Health and Navajo Area Indian Health Service, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center.

The report also includes 3,107 total negative test results as of Tuesday.

The 838 confirmed positive cases include the following counties:

Navajo County, AZ: 270

Apache County, AZ: 107

Coconino County, AZ: 166

McKinley County, NM: 147

San Juan County, NM: 115

Cibola County, NM: 12

San Juan County, UT: 11

Socorro County, NM: 7

Sandoval County, NM: 3

“The 57-hour weekend curfew was effective in reducing the numbers of people that went into the public, which helps fight the spread of COVID-19. We are developing a new order to implement similar curfews for the next three weekends for the entire Navajo Nation. As we approach the peak of the outbreak in the coming weeks, we need to remain proactive and pray for the best for our people. We’re continuing to work hard around the clock,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

This week, the Navajo Area Indian Health Service continues to implement rapid COVID-19 testing that will begin producing quicker results at health care facilities on the Navajo Nation. During a live town hall on Tuesday, President Nez said the public should anticipate a spike in positive case numbers due to the quicker test results.

The Navajo Nation’s daily curfew remains in effect from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. and Navajo Police continue to issue citations for curfew violators.

President Nez and Vice President Lizer will host another online Town Hall to share COVID-19 updates beginning at 10:00 a.m. (MDT) on Thursday on the Nez-Lizer Facebook page.

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website at http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.

