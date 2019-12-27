INDIANS (ET)5.1 earthquake hits near Bushehr nuclear plant in IranINDIANS (ET) by admin on December 27, 2019 add comment 30 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest 5.1 earthquake hits near Bushehr nuclear plant in Iran Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Why Hong Kong is among the best cities offering MBA and DBA degrees next article Re: Hindu nationalists are seeking the Israelification of India; they must be stopped The author admin you might also like Re: UN officially asks Israel to leave Golan Heights Magnitude-5.1 Quake Strikes Near Iran's Bushehr Nuclear Plant Netanyahu secures Likud party's leadership after winning over 72% vote Re: Israel to reinstitute ‘assassinations policy’ Netanyahu Claims 'Huge Win' in Likud Leadership Race Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email