First responders, hospitals, medical practices, HIEs, ACOs and public health agencies can use the data to identify and track suspected or confirmed patient cases concurrently with available beds

(PRWeb March 31, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/4medica_and_kpi_ninja_launch_covid_19_alerts_and_reporting_solution_to_identify_at_risk_patients_to_support_treatment_and_prevention_efforts/prweb17016524.htm





Source link