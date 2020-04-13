4 Strategic Tips to Improve Health and Fitness Marketing

If you’re looking to expand your health and fitness business it’s a great time to do so. Currently, 51% of people in the U.S. want to lose weight with only 26% trying.

Are you looking to take your fitness marketing to the next level and expand your clientele? Read on to discover just how you can make that happen and have a booming business.

Create a User-Friendly Website

If you’re not online, you’re missing many potential customers.

Attract clientele online by having a website that’s:

Found in search engines

Easy to navigate

Informative about hours, facilities, etc

Once you’ve built your website, you can ensure it has a portal for gym members to go on and sign up, make payments, register for classes, etc.

When you hand out your business card, make sure it has your business website on it. If you don’t have business cards, you can easily find free business card templates online.

Any emails your company sends out, have a link to the website as well. You can even have it link straight to the signup page.

Have Special Intro Offers for Potential Clients

Fitness advertisements do really well when you offer potential clients special intro offers. You’ll want to stand out from others in your industry, so offer incentives such as a free personal training session, first month free, or a week of free classes.

Dominate Search Results

Positive health and fitness advertisements need to dominate in search results to be found. You can check out running different ads such as Bing Ads, Google Adwords, and other pay-per-click advertising.

This will allow you to show up at the top of the search results and be found. Then, you’ll want to rank for Google My Business. This is where reviews and the map listing of your business are.

Google My Business is a free listing. You’ll also want organic traffic to your site. Organic traffic is a free traffic source where people find you based on SEO (search engine optimization).

SEO is using keywords (terms people are searching for online). You can also use your location to really narrow down your keywords. For example, you could have a keyword that says Fitness Centers Grand Rapids MI.

Another great way to dominate search results is to keep and maintain a blog. Ensure you’re having content put up regularly.

Success Stories

Fitness marketers know that clients love to see success stories, and dream of that being them. Success stories and great reviews are both very important for your fitness marketing goals.

Reach out to happy customers and ask them for feedback, see how they’re liking everything. Once you have reviews, you can use those quotes in your ads online.

Understanding Fitness Marketing

Understanding fitness marketing is vital to expand your clientele and take your business to the next level. If you don’t have time to create business cards or your website, you can always outsource those features.

Would you like to learn more about fitness and health? Check out our other articles today.