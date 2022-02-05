4 sent to hospital after early morning fire breaks out at flat in Hong Kong high-rise







Four people were sent to hospital on Saturday after an early morning fire gutted a flat in Hong Kong.The blaze broke out shortly before 2am at Kwong Ming Court in Tseung Kwan O, resulting in about 220 residents fleeing the building before rescue services arrived.Firefighters used a water jet on the flames and deployed a rescue team equipped with breathing apparatus. It took about 30 minutes to extinguish the blaze.Affected residents were then allowed to return to their homes.“An initial…







