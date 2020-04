3GC Group, as part of a volunteer and company network, establishes the…





The Guerrilla Mask Movement (GMM) provides critical masks directly to healthcare workers in dire need of protection as they deal with Covid-19 patients

(PRWeb April 22, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/3gc_group_as_part_of_a_volunteer_and_company_network_establishes_the_guerrilla_mask_movement_gmm_providing_masks_to_frontline_healthcare_workers/prweb17060016.htm





Source link