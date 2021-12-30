38 Hongkongers lose HK$12 million to scammers posing as big banks, finance companies offering low-interest loans







Nearly 40 Hongkongers were conned out of a total of HK$12 million (US$1.5 million) in fraudulent low-interest loans, according to a member of the Democratic Party.Consumer rights advocate of the party Ramon Yuen Hoi-man said that 38 people had approached him for help since July, with each of the victims saying they had fallen prey to fraudsters posing as representatives for financial institutions offering them low-interest loans.“The police should take more stringent actions against scammers,”…







