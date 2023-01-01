31 injured, including 2 children, after Hong Kong bus crash

ASIANS (ET)31 injured, including 2 children, after Hong Kong bus crashASIANS (ET) by comredg on January 1, 2023 add comment 34 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Bus ends up on its side in Tseung Kwan O after crash. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Joe Biden did ‘just enough’ to survive in office next article Re: Israel floods Gaza after opening dam gates The author comredg you might also like Bargain hunters flock to final day of expo of Hong Kong brands and products China seeks course correction in US ties but will fight ‘all forms of hegemony’, top diplomat Wang Yi says ‘Best New Year’s gift’: Hong Kong welcomes first 4 babies of 2023 Reunions on the horizon: Hong Kong residents get travel papers ready to be among early birds visiting mainland China when border reopens Ukraine war: blasts heard in Kyiv in early hours of New Year’s Day Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email