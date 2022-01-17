3 senior Hong Kong officials caught up in Omicron ‘partygate’ scandal leave quarantine camp early after policy eased







Three senior Hong Kong officials who joined 200 others at a birthday party attended by an Omicron patient earlier this month were allowed to leave a quarantine camp on Monday after the mandatory length of stay was eased earlier.The party escalated into a political crisis for city leader Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor, with Beijing calling on her to take swift action against the dozens of officials and lawmakers who attended.It was not immediately clear how many of those involved in the party were…







