3 Legged Thing Introduces Nicky and Tommy – The Newest Tripods In…





Award-winning British Tripod manufacturer 3 Legged Thing introduces two new robust hybrid photo-video tripods to their Legends range – Nicky and Tommy.

(PRWeb October 20, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/3_legged_thing_introduces_nicky_and_tommy_the_newest_tripods_in_their_legends_range/prweb17474563.htm





Source link