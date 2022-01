3 Legged Thing Announces New Punks Trent 2.0 Monopods and Kits





The award-winning British tripod-maker announces brand new versions of its ultra-tall Punks monopod Trent.

(PRWeb January 18, 2022)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/01/prweb18437891.htm





Source link