2022 CAEXPO Launches Exhibition Featuring Guangxi’s Alignment with the Greater Bay Area

According to China-ASEAN Expo Secretariat, the 19th China-ASEAN Expo will be held in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, from September 16th to 19th, 2022, with the theme of “Sharing RCEP New Opportunities, Building A Version 3.0 China-ASEAN FTA”. The expo will set up for the first time an exhibition featuring Guangxi’s close alignment with the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.



During the expo, the exhibition featuring Guangxi’s alignment with the Greater Bay Area will showcase the outcomes of Guangdong-Guangxi collaboration, specific measures and implementation plan for Guangxi’s comprehensive engagement with the Greater Bay Area, as well as the progress between the Greater Bay Area and the Beibu Gulf Economic Zone in infrastructure connectivity, rural revitalization and industrial cooperation.

In addition, this year’s expo will host a matchmaking event for industrial cooperation between the Greater Bay Area and the Beibu Gulf Economic Zone, a seminar to promote key industrial parks and industrial projects, and a series of investment and trade promotion activities, to boost linkage between the Greater Bay Area and the Beibu Gulf Economic Zone. Seizing new opportunities in the development of Guangxi, the expo will provide targeted matching service for enterprises, build “bridges” for bilateral investment, facilitate the signing of cooperation projects, and actively serve the building of industrial and supply chains across the Greater Bay Area, the Beibu Gulf Economic Zone and ASEAN.

In recent years, Guangxi has stepped up efforts to align with the Greater Bay Area through the CAEXPO. The CAEXPO has laid a solid foundation for Guangxi to comprehensively engage with the Greater Bay Area, by inviting cities, trade and investment promotion organizations, and enterprises from the Greater Bay Area to participate in the expo and its events.







