2020 Academy Awards: South Korea’s Parasite nominated for best picture Oscar, alongside Joker, Jojo Rabbit, The Irishman and Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

Joker is the leading nominee for the Academy Awards with 11 nominations, with The Irishman close behind at 10 nominations, while South Korea’s Parasite received six nominations, including best picture and best international film categories.The Oscar nominations were announced on Monday, with 24 categories that honour the best achievements in films released in 2019.For the 87th time, the academy selected all-male directing nominees despite a year in which women made historic gains behind the…



