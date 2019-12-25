close
2019 was the year AI became a political, human rights and trade issue. Where does this leave China’s AI superstars?

When Beijing declared plans to become the world leader in artificial intelligence (AI) in 2017, it alarmed the US and the rest of the world, according to former US secretary of state John Kerry.In a conference in May, Kerry said Chinese President Xi Jinping’s announcement was not the “wisest” move: “It would have probably been smart to go try to do it and not announce it, because the announcement was heard in Washington and elsewhere.”His words foreboded a storm approaching Chinese AI firms…



